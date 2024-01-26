Black Country derby: Landlord and lady on opposite sides of divide await tense - and busy - matchday

Martin Cadman and Jo Selman will be busy serving customers at the Old Bulls Head in Lower Gornal when the FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers kicks off, at 11.45am on Sunday.

However, the landlord and landlady will also be in competition with each other - one supports Wolves and the other is a Baggies supporter.

Jo said that she had grown up in a family of Wolves supporters and had been a season ticket holder until she was 20, remaining a fan as she approached 44, while her fiancée 37-year-old Martin has been an Albion fan all his life.

She said there was always a healthy rivalry between the two when they've seen Wolves play Albion and both were looking forward to seeing the match - even though Jo said Mark had turned down one of her requests for the day.