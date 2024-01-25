Council calls for talks on future of bank building in Dudley town centre

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, has called for NatWest Bank to outline its plans for the future of its Castle Street branch which is due to close on March 7.

The bank has applied for planning permission to decommission the branch, which will see the removal of the existing shop front.

The building is located in a conservation area, opposite the Grade II listed St Edmund's Church, and next to the Grade II listed statue of the Earl of Dudley. It is also in close proximity to Dudley Zoo and Castle.

It is one of 18 NatWest branches due to close within the next two months.

Special planning permission is required as the site falls within a conservation area, and is designated a 'heritage asset'.