Meet Miguel, one of the newest arrivals at Dudley Zoo – Giant anteater is named after Facebook poll

The pup was born to mum, Lyra, and dad, Bubbles, on December 17 at the Castle Hill site and has doubled in size since.

The zoo launched a poll conducted on its Facebook page where the public were asked to choose between the names of Miguel, Buddy, Teddy or Opel.

They posted the results of the poll this morning

Listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the giant anteater – which is native to Central and South America – is under threat mainly due to habitat destruction.

The anteaters at Dudley Zoo form part of a carefully managed European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).