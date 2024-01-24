Man arrested over sexual assault of 15-year-old girl in Dudley

The 22-year-old has been released on bail – with strict conditions - while enquiries continue

It is in relation to an incident on Tower Street in Dudley as she walked home from school.

A man approached the girl before sexually assaulting her as he ran past her. He then followed her until she was helped away from the man by two women.

The girl has been left shaken by what happened, and police say they are working to support her after her ordeal, which happened at around 3.20pm near the Old Priory Pub.

Officers recovered CCTV and are carrying out other enquiries.