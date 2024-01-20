Eyesore shops will be bulldozed next month after long campaign

After a review Dudley Council has now confirmed that dates are set for Colley Gate shops in Cradley to be demolished in a long-awaited move.

The work to demolish the shops at the corner of Colley Gate and Colley Lane near Halesowen is expected to begin on February 19 and is due to be completed by March 22.

Cradley and Wollescote ward representative Councillor Ryan Priest, who grew up in the area, said: "It's been a long battle lasting decades.

"After decades of delay the Colley Gate shops are finally coming down. This is a huge win for our community."