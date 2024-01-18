Dudley hospital workers balloted over strike action

The ballot opens today (Thursday) for what UNISON says are workers who are being denied a pay rise worth at least £1,655.

It covers workers at hospitals covered by the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, including the largest, Russells Hall.

UNISON says that Mitie’s continued refusal to pay its staff fairly could lead to strike action as early as next month.

The ballot closes on February 8.

Mitie has been contacted for comment.