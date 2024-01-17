Story of barefeet brickmakers to be told by museum

The Black Country Living Museum has announced that the story of the barefoot brickmakers, a group of women who made bricks, is set to be told in a new exhibit at the museum in Dudley.

A spokeswoman for Black Country Living Museum said: "The story of the barefoot brickmakers is one yet to be told by the Museum and you won’t be waiting too much longer.

"We are excited announce that the official opening of Cricket Field Brickworks will take place at our Red By Night event, 15 & 16 March.

"Among those named is Nellie, one of many women brickmakers in the Black Country, who was barefoot brickmaking for over 60 years, until she retired at the age of 84. In her prime, Nellie would make 1,600 bricks a day."