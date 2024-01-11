New glamping site set to offer unique place to stay at hall

Set in a secret wood and enclosed by the walls of the original kitchen garden, Himley Glamping sits within the grounds of Himley Hall & Park.

Set to open in April, the new site will feature a variety of accommodation along with private bathrooms and stylish communal areas, with up to 14 people able to stay on the site at any time, including a two bedroom apartment which overlooks the park.

The site is set in a secluded part of Himley Hall. Photo: Himley Glamping

Himley Glamping has been set up by Patrick and Jessica Sampson, who said they were were inspired to set up on the site after seeing it while out walking on the grounds of Himley Hall.

Ms Sampson said: "We have been running a glamping site in Andalusia in Spain, so had experience of running this sort of site, and had moved back to the UK for various reasons.

There is a central area for people to sit at. Photo: Himley Glamping

"We were fostering at the time and would go for walks at Himley, which is a lovely place, and we spotted the wall next to the lake and wondered what was there, so checked it out on Google Earth and saw it was disused land.

"We thought it would be lovely to have a glamping site close to where we lived in Dudley, and we began to make enquiries about it."

There are a range of accommodations, including a caravan. Photo: Himley Glamping

Ms Sampson said the work began in 2020 when they were given a licence to work on the grounds and got a lease a year later to begin setting up the site.

This included removing 650 tonnes of topsoil, seeding the grounds and converting the old station house on the site into a chill-out space for people staying there, as well working to convert an old shed into a wedding venue.

It will be a green area with a lot of different plants and wildlife. Photo: Himley Glamping

Ms Sampson said the plan was to open up the site for weddings and other celebratory events, such as 50th anniversaries and Halloween events and said the site offered a unique experience for people on their big day.

She said: "We're already getting bookings for this year and I think we're a good place for people looking for a wedding on a budget as it's very cheap to rent out our venue.

The site has been designed to bring comfort inside the grounds of Himley Hall. Photo: Himley Glamping

"We are guiding potential brides in how they can keep costs down, especially as the economic crisis continues to squeeze budgets, but are also putting them in touch with a couple of preferred celebrants, suggest local caterers and photographers.

"We are also liaising with Hedge & Berries who are a local sustainable florist.

A lot of work has gone into setting the site up. Photo: Himley Glamping

"The site lends itself to some magical and creative wedding ideas and provides a gorgeous and safe space for children to run free and play all day, giving parents a bit of a break too."

The apartment is available to rent for £250 for a weekend in high season, while the whole site could be rented for £950 for a weekend.

Each tent provides a comfortable place to stay. Photo: Himley Glamping

Ms Sampson said the grounds of the hall were a wonderful setting to host their new site, saying there was still a lot of nature around the site and it was also near to local amenities.

She said: "It's a haven for birds and owls and there are still loads of rabbits running around the site, so it's a very peaceful place and a bit of a jewel in the crown as it's still kind of hidden away behind the walls.

"It's also so close to the conveniences of supermarkets and towns and bus routes, so it's tucked away, but still near to things."

To find out more and to book a tent, go to himleyhallglamping.co.uk