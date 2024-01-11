Dudley Zoo asks for public's help to name adorable giant anteater pup

The adorable pup was born to mum, Lyra, and dad, Bubbles, on December 17 and has doubled in size since.

Now, keepers are looking to give the youngster a name and have tasked the public with choosing between Miguel, Buddy, Teddy or Opel.

Sam Grove, section leader at the zoo, said: "The baby is making great progress and mum Lyra is doing fantastically well at rearing her second offspring and is busily showing her newborn to visitors through the den window.

"It is time the pup had a name, but as we can’t come to a decision, we’d like visitors to help us choose it."

Dudley Zoo is running a poll on its Facebook page where people can vote on what name they think should be given to the pup.

Listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the giant anteater – which is native to Central and South America – is under threat mainly due to habitat destruction.

The anteaters at Dudley Zoo form part of a carefully managed European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).