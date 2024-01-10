Black COuntry poetry group for people with mental health issues set to return for new year

Unspoken Word, is an informal, friendly group set up by poetry-loving colleagues at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and is open to anyone who wants to read, write or listen to poetry.

The group started in 2021 as a place where people could talk about mental health, wellbeing and aspects of life that are often left unspoken in a supportive environment.

Since then, the group has welcomed many people to their meet-ups to share and listen to poetry, with some of the group’s work published in a collection which was released last year.

The group advocates the therapeutic power of poetry and as a tool to communicate with others, especially when sharing mental health difficulties.

The first event for 2024 takes place on Thursday 18 January, 6pm to 8pm on Zoom, with people who want to contribute, or just listen, welcome.

Events will then take place every other month throughout the year, through a mix of Zoom and in-person events across the Black Country, including poetry walks at local parks.

Demi-Leigh Freeman, who works in the Mental Health Liaison Team at the trust, joined the group last year and said she is looking forward to the group returning in 2024.

She said: “It was really lovely to go to the in-person Unspoken Word poetry event last year, it was a real pleasure to be involved in something that is open for staff and the general public, to come together, and write poetry of their experiences with whatever in life.

“It really helped to open conversation and put art into words too in an open, non-judgmental environment that is extremely inclusive. I believe this is just the start for the Unspoken Word events and I can't wait to continue to see it grow over the next year and get involved in the second edition too.

To find out more about Unspoken Word and a full list of events in 2024, visit:www.blackcountryhealthcare.nhs.uk/about-us/unspokenword

And to receive a Zoom link for January’s event, email: kate.pritchard3@nhs.net

