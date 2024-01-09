Michelle Bateman became worried when her pet cat Sox didn't return home after being let out last Thursday evening.

When there was still no sign of the black and white moggy the next morning, 52-year-old Michelle reviewed CCTV footage to try and find clues to where he might be.

She heard a faint cry after looking around the neighbourhood in Gornal where she lives with her partner Darren Poole, 47, and their four cats.

Sox trapped between two walls

And Michelle eventually found Sox wedged in a gap between an exterior wall and the wall of a garage.

She quickly called the emergency services and three fire crews were sent to the scene.

It then took two hours to free 13-year-old Sox before he was taken to the vets for treatment.

Firefighters work to try and free Sox the cat

Michelle, who adopted Sox when he was one-year-old, said: "We think he ran into the narrow gap between the two walls, possibly chasing something.

"The gap narrows but it seems Sox kept going forward thinking he could get out, but got wedged instead.

"Nothing like this has happened before. He never wanders far – he pops out and pops back in.

"He went out after his tea and didn't come back which was unlike Sox so we went out on the night to look for him, but couldn't find him anywhere.

"When he hadn't returned the next morning we looked back on our CCTV camera and asked our neighbour to look on theirs too.

Firefighters work to try and free Sox the cat

"Sox was last seen on camera on the neighbours' drive opposite at 5pm the night he went missing, so 7am on Friday, that is where I went to start looking for him.

"When I called him I heard a really faint cry."

Michelle thought Sox was stuck on the garage roof, but discovered where he actually was when she heard him cry out again.

"I got my torch, looked and could see him wedged in the gap between the wall and the garage wall," said Michelle, who is a finance worker.

Sox is rescued by firefighters

"The fire crews were amazing. We had three crews in total, all arriving with sirens and blue lights.

"It took two hours to get him out. They needed to keep Sox calm, so it took great care to rescue him.

"They used some equipment and managed to slightly lever him up."

Michelle took Sox to Blacks Vets in Dudley where he was given treatment and was able to return home the following day.

Sox the cat

"He was critical when I got him to the vets," Michelle said.

"He was given oxygen on arrival and had a drip to give him fluids.

"Sox has responded well to his treatment and is now back home.

Sox the cat

"He's a little bewildered, battered and bruised from being trapped but nothing rest and love won't fix.

"We want to say a massive thank you to the fire and rescue service and Blacks Vets.

"Without them, Sox wouldn't be here now. They had his best interests at heart."