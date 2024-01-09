Pantomime kicks off new year programme at Brierley Hill Civic Hall

The panto is packed full of popular songs, comedy, slapstick, energetic dance routines and special effects and is billed as being fun for all the family. It will run until Saturday January 20 with general admission £15.

It marks the start of a busy early-year programme at the Civic Hall which sees the We Got Soul show on Saturday January 27. Billed as the ultimate soul and motown night, it is delivered by a DJ and features video screens and a large dance floor plus plenty of seating.

Then Amy Lou will be live on Sunday January 28, with the Tipton based Britain's Got Talent finalist will showcase her powerful vocals on a range of hit songs.

For details of all coming events at Brierley Hill Civic Hall, visit www.bhillcivic.co.uk/whats-on