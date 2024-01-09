Kidderminster road closed after two-vehicle crash

The collision took place on the junction of the A449 and A442, near to the Mare & Colt pub on Tuesday.

West Mercia Police officers were still at the scene as of around 2.17pm.

The force warned that the road has been shut off to traffic as highways officials have been requested to clean up a fuel spillage.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.