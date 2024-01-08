Fire at former Dudley care home is believed to have been started 'deliberately'

Fire crews were called to the blaze at the former Castle Meadows Care Home on Dibdale Road, Milking Bank, just before 3.35pm on Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a "small fire" on the ground floor.

The West Midlands Fire Service said on Monday morning that it was believed the fire was "started deliberately".

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two fire engines and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle from Brierley Hill and Dudley stations responded, the first arriving within three minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a small fire on the ground floor of a void residential care home.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have started deliberately.

"Crews ventilated the building and left the incident at 6.09pm."

Castle Meadows Care Home closed in 2022 after being de-registered by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). It had been given a rating of 'requires improvement' following a CQC inspection in July 2019.