The Priory Community Pharmacy’s application for planning permission for a temporary modular unit next to their shop has been rejected.

The unit, which is already in place at the Priory Road premises in Dudley, was intended to be used for the next three years as a vaccination centre.

Planners told applicants the unit was ‘an overly visible, prominent and incongruous addition to the detriment of the visual amenity of the street’.

The council added that the unit, which is not yet in use, would also reduce visibility towards the highway to the detriment of safety for vehicle users and pedestrians.

The application had attracted two letters of objection from residents of Priory Road claiming the unit had been there for a number of weeks already and would force more cars onto the street to find parking while customers visited the pharmacy.