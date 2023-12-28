Festive sleigh run around Halesowen means Ho Ho Ho for charities

Organised by Halesowen North councillor Stuart Henley, the sleigh went through the streets of the ward, with donations being made from householders.

funds will be distributed between three causes – The Real Mama Tribe, a group combatting loneliness in motherhood; The Russell's Hall Neonatal Unit at Russels Hall Hospital and the Dudley Mayor's charities which includes Prostate Cancer UK and Mary Stevens Hospice.

Councillor Henley said: "It's heartening to witness the community coming together to spread joy and generosity. This year's success is a testament to the vibrant spirit of the people in the Halesowen North ward.

"I'd like to thank thanks to the community for their enthusiastic turnout and generous donations and give a special acknowledgement to the dedicated volunteers, emphasising that their invaluable contributions make the event possible."

Plans for next year's sleigh run are already underway and voting for where the funds raised should go is taking place on the Halesowen North Facebook page. It can be accessed at www.facebook.com/groups/364784866087564.