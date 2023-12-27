Dozens left in the dark following Boxing Day power cut in area of Dudley

Residents of the DY3 area were left in the dark following a power-cut that plunged the area into the darkness.

The power-cut took place last night at around 11pm, with dozen of Upper Gornal residents experiencing difficulties.

On Facebook, Karl Browne, a resident of the area, said: "If anyone in Upper Gornal in experiencing a power cut, according National Grid, they expect the power to be on at around 8.30am.

"If you have older, or vulnerable people in your street, it would be a good idea to check on them, as the power has been off since 11pm last night."

National Grid announced on their website that the reason for the outage is "a fault in their underground network", also saying they are working hard to resolve the issue.

On their website, National Grid wrote: "Reason for outage: There is currently a fault on our underground network, we are working hard to resolve the issue.

"Estimated restoration time: 8.30am Wednesday, 27th December, 2023."