'Confusion and risk' as arrow telling drivers to go towards oncoming traffic is painted on road

Council workers painted the arrow near a set of traffic lights on Ednam Road in the town centre, instructing drivers to drive on the right, into the line of oncoming traffic.

The arrow is outside the offices of Dudley North MP Marco Longhi, who believes it is there ready for when the road is made one-way.

Mr Longhi said: “The way they have done it clearly gives road users the impression they can transit across the road.

“It’s a risk – cars can travel towards each other.

"To add to the confusion, after drivers see the arrow pointing up the road close to where Ednam Road joins the A459, another arrow is painted on the tarmac further up telling drivers to move back over to the left."

The second arrow is close to a traffic island in front of Dudley Council House.

Motorist Leigh Wilkes said: “I drove down Ednam Road to find a car in the middle of the road driving towards me.

“Luckily we both came away ok, then I noticed the road markings indicating the road is a one-way street.

“This shocking project will cause someone to lose their life.”

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment at Dudley Council, said: “A one-way system is being brought into place in parts of Dudley in order to allow buses to safely collect passengers from temporary stops.

“Directional road markings were recently laid on Ednam Road and restrictions will come into effect once temporary signage has been erected.

“I would like to thank pedestrians, motorists and people who use public transport for their patience while important work is undertaken at the bus station.”