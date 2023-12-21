Police appeal to help find missing Dudley man, 51
A public appeal has been launched to find a Black Country man who has gone missing.
West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to find 51-year-old Jagdish, from Dudley, who has been reported as missing.
The force has described him as 5ft 10ins tall, with black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a smart suit.
Officers asked that if anyone sees him, they should call them immediately.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Jagdish?
"The 51-year-old has gone missing from the Dudley area and we are really concerned for his welfare.
"If you see Jagdish, call 999 immediately quoting PID number 443972."