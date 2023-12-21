Police appeal to help find missing Dudley man, 51

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to find 51-year-old Jagdish, from Dudley, who has been reported as missing.

The force has described him as 5ft 10ins tall, with black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a smart suit.

Officers asked that if anyone sees him, they should call them immediately.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Jagdish?

"The 51-year-old has gone missing from the Dudley area and we are really concerned for his welfare.

"Jagdish is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and has black hair and a beard.

"When he was last seen, he was wearing a smart suit.

"If you see Jagdish, call 999 immediately quoting PID number 443972."