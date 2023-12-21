Plans to make children’s play areas in Dudley no-go zones for dogs for another three years

The existing Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was introduced in 2021 for a period of three years.

It forms the primary dog control legislation in Dudley and addresses dog fouling, including a ban on dogs in children’s fenced off play areas.

The existing PSPO has given the council further enforcement powers to crack down on irresponsible owners.

A consultation has now started asking residents if they are happy for the order to remain in place for a further three years until March 2027.

The council receives regular complaints in relation to dog fouling and over the last year officers have issued 17 fixed penalty notices.

In order to issue a notice, an authorised officer must see the owner allowing their dog to foul and not clearing away afterwards for an offence to occur.

The current fixed penalty notice under the PSPO stands at £100, although failure to pay can incur costs of up to £2,500.

Councillor Damian Corfield, Dudley Council's cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: “Dog fouling of public spaces is absolutely unacceptable, especially when it puts the health of others, especially children at risk.

“Exposure to dog faeces, directly or indirectly, can leave people vulnerable to diseases like toxocariasis. Dog faeces can also carry E.coli and hepatitis.

“The existing PSPO has already given us further enforcement powers to crack down on those irresponsible owners, who allow their dogs to foul our pavements, green spaces and play areas.

“We want to make sure residents are still happy with this approach which is why we need them to take a minute to answer the four simple questions in our survey.”

PSPOs are intended to address activities carried out in public spaces which have a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality.

The new PSPO would last for a maximum period of three years and could then be renewed for a further three-year period.

To participate in the consultation visit eu.surveymonkey.com/r/Dudleydogfouling.

The deadline for replies is January 30.

To report incidents of dog fouling contact Dudley Council Plus on 0300 555 2345 or via Twitter @DCPlus