Interim street racing injunction for Black Country permitted to remain in force after court hearing

The interim injunction bans people from participating in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing or motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

It covers the whole of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine, or an order to have their assets seized.

At a hearing in Birmingham yesterday, Her Honour Judge Kelly permitted the interim injunction to remain in force, and ordered that a final hearing will take place on February 27 and 28.

The application is led by Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: "We are pleased that the High Court has seen fit to continue this interim injunction.

"It has been in effect for a year and has achieved a substantial amount of success – both in helping to prevent instances of street racing from occuring in the first place, and in leading to the conviction of a number of individuals for contempt of court in recent months.

"While the onset of winter, and poorer weather and longer nights, typically leads to a reduction in instances of street racing, we know that prevalence increases over the holiday period.

“Residents also remain concerned about the effects of street racing and complaints continue to be received by the authorities about incidents across the region, in particular Overfield Drive and the Black Country Route in Bilston, Kenrick Way, West Bromwich, and Manor Way, Halesowen. Therefore, it is very appropriate that the interim injunction remains in place.

"People who breach the interim injunction should be under no illusions as to the penalties they could face; they will be in contempt of court, which is a very serious offence, and could face up to two years’ in jail, an unlimited fine, or have assets like their vehicle seized.

“These are stiff punishments which are proving a deterrent to would-be street racers and helping us to keep our region’s streets free of this anti-social and dangerous behaviour."

She added: "The applicants will return to the High Court in February for a final hearing where we will apply for a full injunction.

"We will also be seeking to extend the scope of the injunction so that it covers spectators and organisers, as both groups are not only encouraging meetings to take place, but are also putting their lives at risk by partaking in this activity."