Surgery carried out at Black Country hospital by two consultants 170 miles apart in UK first

Dudley consultant urologist Syed Shahzad performed a complex robotic-assisted partial nephrectomy during surgery at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

He was helped by consultant urological surgeon Mark Rochester who remotely entered the operating theatre via the Intuitive Hub from Norfolk.

The complex operation involved removing a tumour from a kidney.

During the Da Vinci surgery, Mr Rochester from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) had full access to the operation in real time and surgeons communicated through a headset without any time delay.

Remote proctoring allows trainee surgeons to learn from specialised urologist surgeons, without the need for them to be in the same room.

Dudley consultant urologist Mr Syed Shahzad and consultant urological surgeon Mark Rochester

'Intuitive Hub' allows surgeons to collaborate virtually with each other, transmitting and receiving real-time audio and video.

Remote surgeons can have a view of the operating theatre as well as the endoscopic view of the surgery itself.

Mr Shahzad said: “Robotic-assisted renal surgery is a great success story for Black Country collaboration and this is a proud day for the Dudley Group.

"The use of remote technology will support surgeons during complex procedures which could lead to better patient care and provide a better patient experience.”

Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Diane Wake said robotics availability at the trust would help reduce waiting times for renal cancer surgery.

Dudley consultant urologist Mr Syed Shahzad

Mr Rochester added: “As an experienced trainer, I have helped many surgeons to safely set up robotic-assisted surgical programmes for kidney cancer.

"Usually this requires me to travel to be in the theatre with the surgeon, but with this new technology it is possible for me to see the same view as the operating surgeon and speak to them in real time from my desk.

"It is great to be able to support other surgeons with advice and guidance using this new platform and to share the experience we have built up at NNUH.”