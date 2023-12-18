Express & Star
Police with drones find lost woman who injured herself in woodland

Police have helped find a lost woman who injured herself falling in woodland.

By David Stubbings
Published
The injured woman in woodland in Quarry Bank. Photo: @dronesWMP

West Midlands Police managed to find the woman in a wooded area in Quarry Bank on Sunday evening.

Officers with drones used what3words to direct colleagues and paramedics.

In a post on social media, they said: "We found a lost and injured women in Quarry Bank this evening.

"Her day going from bad to worse after falling down an embankment in woodland sustaining injuries.

"Now receiving the help she needs."

