Police with drones find lost woman who injured herself in woodland
Police have helped find a lost woman who injured herself falling in woodland.
Published
West Midlands Police managed to find the woman in a wooded area in Quarry Bank on Sunday evening.
Officers with drones used what3words to direct colleagues and paramedics.
In a post on social media, they said: "We found a lost and injured women in Quarry Bank this evening.
"Her day going from bad to worse after falling down an embankment in woodland sustaining injuries.
"Now receiving the help she needs."