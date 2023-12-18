Car seized and two men arrested after reports of dangerous driving in Dudley

Officers from Brierley Hill Police tracked a red Peugeot, which they say had been seen driving dangerously around Dudley throughout Sunday.

The officers patrolled the area and found the car, with the occupants having decamped.

After a brief chase, two men were arrested. The car was recovered and also found to have no insurance.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "This car was driving dangerously around Dudley all day.

"We have patrolled the area and located it, where the driver failed his attempt to drive off and the occupants have decamped.

"Two males had been detained. The vehicle has been recovered for no insurance."