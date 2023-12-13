Dudley councillors warned about bad behaviour towards officials after watchdogs uncover ‘lack of respect’

The issue came to light after an audit concluded there was a systemic problem with poor relations between officers and elected members from all political parties.

In a report auditor Grant Thornton said, dating back as far as 2021, it noted several instances of inappropriate member behaviour towards officers, causing concern about the wider culture in the council.

The report blamed a ‘lack of understanding among members’ about the role and responsibility of officers which they considered to be a significant weakness.

Dudley leader, Cllr Patrick Harley, said: “I have lectured my group about what they should and should not do, we need to manage expectations for new members.

“It is about getting the right balance between elected members not getting results and not being served as they would want but not throwing their weight around and berating officers.