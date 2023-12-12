Watch: Sailing club members distraught after listed boathouse at Himley Hall destroyed by fire

An investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze – but members suspect it to be the result of a "senseless" and "spiteful" arson attack.

Members of Himley Hall Sailing Club have spoken out after the wooden thatched boathouse, which sits on the edge of the lake in the Dudley park, was destroyed by a fire which broke out on Monday morning.

The scene after the fire was extinguished was a grim one, with virtually none of the wooden building left and only a few pieces of twisted metal and burnt out chairs remaining from the fire, which also destroyed memorabilia and equipment including flags and buoys for racing.

The boathouse was a listed building, modified to give an area for eating and a small functional kitchen, providing hot meals and drinks on race days, with a toilet and shower block adjacent, while the club had also recently modified the downstairs to form a teaching area, complete with seating.

Himley Hall ground staff were at the site cleaning up what remains of the boathouse

Ground staff from Himley Hall were cleaning up and removing the remaining debris from the scene on Tuesday morning and the loss of the boathouse, which was built about 20 years ago by the club and the decking was built shortly after, has been felt by members who have spoken out about vandalism and thefts at the club.

Former commodore Tony Sutton said the suspected attack was going to affect more than just the club.

He said: "This senseless, spiteful attack has not only hit the club hard, but it is going to impact on the community as a whole.