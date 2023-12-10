Dudley gives thumbs down to Rightmove 'unhappy' tag

While leafy Stourbridge in the same borough is the happiest place to set down roots in the West Midlands according to a survey completed by 26,000 people.

Dudley itself ranks in 17th place regionally and 210th place nationally.

Dudley resident Rose Cook-Monk is happy with her hometown

Rose Cook-Monk, 54, of Woodside, and a local historian says: "I think the people who live here are some are the friendliest you will ever meet. There are some real real characters past and present.

"We also have a wonderful, proud history and when it comes to civic events such as Remembrance Day we turn out in force, when it comes to supporting charities, Dudley people are always the first to put their hands in their pockets.

"Most of us come from a working class background and were brought up to be grateful for what we have and to look after each other."

"The castle site has been here for more than 1,000 years. Notable personalities include the football hero Duncan Edwards, Wimbledon Champion Dorothy Round, entertainer Billy Dainty and Sir Lenny Henry who is a great ambassador for comedy, black heritage and someone we all should be proud of.

"I am a white British woman and I really appreciate all the ethnic minorities as they help our communities to be bigger and stronger and that should be celebrated more," she adds.

Mick Wolohan, 56, a businessman, who employs an estimated 1,000 people in the area is among those to raise eyebrows at the findings, and was quick to point out tourist attractions including the zoo and the Black Country Living Museum which draw crowds.

Mick Wolohan and son, also called Mick in 2011

He says: "I was born and bred in Dudley. The people are great.

"I have got several businesses which are based in the town including pubs, a gym and a security company. Between them we have an estimated figure of more than 1,000 people on our books and are the biggest employer in the town centre .

"Most of the staff live in the area. They are hard working and all the kids who come into the gym to train are a great and well behaved.

"We train people to get into work and also have properties providing homes for people to live in that's the kind of spirit that Dudley has."

Each year, Rightmove asks thousands of people across the country how they feel about where they live, and this year its Happy at Home study was completed by over 26,000 residents.

London's Richmond-Upon-Thames came of the list overall while Stourbridge came 20th nationally.