Doctor opens new gym in Brierley Hill designed to help men with their mental health

Dr Emily Barney launched Spartannn Brain Gym in Brierley Hill this week which provides special one-to-one personal training for mental fitness.

This revolutionary approach to men's mental health replaces a therapist with a trainer and combines modern psychotherapeutic methods with the most up to date knowledge of how the brain works.

Spatannn Brain Gym delivers practical brain exercises in a simple and effective ‘power hour’ to build mental strength, power, and endurance so the individual can lead a ‘fuller and better life’.

The gym is run from theLions Amateur Boxing Club in Brierley Hill and clients already include former Great Britain boxing coach, Bob Dillon, who has worked with some of GB’s most successful Olympians including Amir Khan, James DeGale, Luke Campbell, Nicola Adams, and Anthony Joshua.

Dr Barney came up with the concept of Spartannn Brain Gym after working with prisoners as an NHS clinical psychologist at HM Prison Hewell in Worcestershire.

She developed a ‘special interest’ in men’s mental health after becoming alarmed by the statistics surrounding suicide which is the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK according to the Office for National Statistics. Men accounted for three-quarters of suicide deaths registered in 2021 with 4,129 male deaths compared with 1,454 female deaths.

She said: “I created Spartannn with men in mind because they are three times more likely to die by suicide than women and are less likely to go to traditional talking therapy.

“I have been testing the methods and techniques used at Spartannn for the last few years with prisoners, army veterans and police officers and that has given me the certainty that they can help men achieve positive outcomes.

“The sessions include simple cognitive techniques and practical exercises and an optional comprehensive assessment of progress. We also offer ongoing monitoring of mental health outcomes to track progress and success and personalised mental fitness training plans which are tailored to meet individual needs for optimal results.

“Spartannn is for everyday people and a totally new way of approaching mental health. At a brain gym, the focus is on increasing brain health, strength and functioning so that men can cope more easily and effortlessly with the stresses and pressures of life.

"Usually within 8-12 weeks our brain notices these new connections as its naturally starts coming up with new ideas and doing things differently. For men out there who might be going through a tough time now, we want them to know that Spartannn is there for them.”

“Although aimed at men, it is suitable for anybody who knows they need to sort their heads out but don’t want to see a therapist and talk about their problems."