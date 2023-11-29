Charity up for award for powerful and poignant film

The film "Supporting People, NOT labels." by mental health charity Tough Enough to Care (TETC) has been nominated for a 2024 Smiley Charity Film Award.

The world’s largest campaign promoting cause-based films has shortlisted the film, which showcases the pain and suffering that comes with tackling mental health alone and highlights the services TETC provides to thousands of individuals each year, and the importance of finding the right support.

The film has already been endorsed by the RAC, West Midlands Police and Fire Service, KRL logistics and multiple local authorities including Dudley Borough, Basingstoke & Deane and Sandwell Public health.

Additionally, since the film launched in December 2022, TETC have seen an increase in volunteers, session attendance and crucially, new partnerships being established.

Not only the new, but also existing partnerships are continuing to fundraise for this worthy cause, with The Flaming Unicorns rugby team, as seen in the film, raising more than £30,000 to date.

TETC has also opened support groups for women and a LGBT+ group, showcasing how TETC is dedicated and determined to continue to support their communities.

A spokesman for the charity said: "Tough Enough To Care (TETC), have successfully been nominated for a Smiley Charity Film

"In a society where men are expected to be tough and strong, we are seeing disastrous consequences; three times as many men as women die by suicide¹, with only 36 per cent of NHS talking therapy referrals being for men.

"The aim of this poignant film is to encourage more men to seek support and to change perceptions within society.

"With public voting open from November 22 until January 12, the TETC community are hoping to secure the votes and support they need to reach the next round.

"The opportunity to reach over 300 million film impressions and over 500,000 attendees during the ceremony, is something that has the potential to take TETC to new heights.

"Shining light on the critical services TETC provide for local communities and winning an award might just be the icing on top of the cake for the very proud and passionate TETC volunteers."

To find out more and to vote, go to smileycharityfilmawards.com/films/supporting-people-not-labels