Volunteers sought to help people affected by motor neurone disease

The Motor Neurone Disease Association is looking for volunteers in the Black Country

The charity said it was keen to recruit people to act as association visitors (AVs) to provide emotional support and guidance to those with this particularly cruel disease.

A spokesman for the Motor Neurone Disease Association said: "AVs play a vital, valued and unique role in helping to ensure people with motor neurone disease (MND) and their families receive the support and services they require.

"After a diagnosis of MND, it can sometimes be difficult for people to know where to turn.

"A volunteer association visitor can give them the opportunity to talk about their feelings and let them know what help is available in their area.

"AVs come from all walks of life, and all backgrounds, volunteers don’t need personal experience of MND, and the charity provides all their AVs with in-depth training."

Area coordinator Brian Senior said: “If you enjoy listening to and helping people and are looking for a challenging but rewarding volunteering role then by becoming an association visitor and donating your time, energy and skills, you can make a real difference to the lives of people affected by MND in the Black Country”

To find out more and to volunteer, email at brian.senior@mndassociation.org or phone 01604 800614.