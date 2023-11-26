Business as usual for Black Country pub after fire breaks out earlier in day

However, regulars are back supping their pints in the Samson and Lion on Sunday evening with a staff member saying it was "open as usual".

The blaze on Brierley Hill Road was tackled by West Midlands Fire Service. The building on fire was the Samson and Lion pub. It was reported at around 5pm on Sunday.

However, Melissa, from the pub, told the Express & Star, the pub is open as usual at 5.30pm.

She said: "We have had a fire here today, it was something to do with the insulation being put in wrong. But we are open, I can confirm there are a few regulars enjoying their pints."

WMFS tweeted: "There is currently a fire incident on the Brierley Hill Road in Wordsley, Stourbridge.

"Please avoid the area."

Wordsley resident Nick Gennard posted on Facebook: "Looks like a fire at the Sammy pub, two fire engines outside."

Lisa Hickman also posted on social media: "Brierley Hill road closed! Looks like a Big fire at the Sammy. Find alternative route."