Zoo puts out request for sheets and bedding for primate population

Dudley Zoo has put a message on social media to ask for donations of sheets, towels and blankets for the chimps and orang-utans at the zoo after it revealed it was running low of supplies.

The zoo said the primates loved playing with the sheets and using them for bedding and asked for any donations to be handed in to the onsite shop.

A spokesman for Dudley Zoo said: "Can you help us please.

"We’re running low on stocks of sheets, towels and blankets for our chimps and orang-utans and will happily take in any of your unwanted linen as they love playing with them and use them as bedding, like Banika.

"Any donations can be handed in to the shop."