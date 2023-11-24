Express & Star
Close

Zoo puts out request for sheets and bedding for primate population

The region's largest zoo has put out a request for help with sheets for its primate population.

By James Vukmirovic
Published
Dudley Zoo has asked for donations of blankets and sheets for the primate population

Dudley Zoo has put a message on social media to ask for donations of sheets, towels and blankets for the chimps and orang-utans at the zoo after it revealed it was running low of supplies.

The zoo said the primates loved playing with the sheets and using them for bedding and asked for any donations to be handed in to the onsite shop.

A spokesman for Dudley Zoo said: "Can you help us please.

"We’re running low on stocks of sheets, towels and blankets for our chimps and orang-utans and will happily take in any of your unwanted linen as they love playing with them and use them as bedding, like Banika.

"Any donations can be handed in to the shop."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular