'No one should live like this': Dudley bin shed is such a mess it attracts cats, rats and foxes

The man, who does not wish to be named, said the wheelie bins outside his home at Washington Court, Wren's Nest Road, are 'overflowing' with dirty nappies and food and that passersby often use the spot to fly-tip – a problem that is said to have been persisting for 10 years.

The man, in his 30s, claims his suggestions to the housing association, Stonewater, have been ignored.

The tenant said: "We have a wooden bin shed, and people just throw their rubbish in the bins closest to the door, instead of going into the shed and using their allocated bins.

The bins become inaccessible

"This then causes the rubbish to overflow, and it's an endless cycle. You can't even walk into the bin shed to throw away your rubbish."

The man also said it attracts pests, and it has become a risk to health.