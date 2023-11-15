Two people escape home after kitchen fire breaks out in Lower Gornal

Crews from Dudley, Bilston, Dudley and Brierley Hill attended the incident at a two-storey semi-detached house in Wood Road at around 5pm last night.

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire said two people had left the property before they arrived. They were checked over by paramedics at the scene but required no further treatment.

The next-door property was heavily smoke-logged but was ventilated by firefighters and wasn't affected by the blaze.