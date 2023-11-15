New guardrails installed to combat motorcyclists and scooter riders endangering public

Dudley Council replaced 48 metres of guardrails across 11 sites, including entrances of a public right of way in Kingswinford to deter people on motorbikes using it as a cut through.

The council has installed guardrails at the entrances of a footpath that links Blenheim Road to Meadowsweet Way.

Residents had reported issues of people riding motorcycles and electric scooters down the alleyway, with little regard for pedestrians.

The new guardrails still allow access for people in wheelchairs or with pushchairs but will act as a deterrent.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "We’ve responded to residents’ concerns as quickly as possible to deter people tearing through this alleyway on motorbikes and electric scooters.

"The guardrails will act as a deterrent and if anyone does go through on a motorbike or electric scooter, they will have no choice but to slow down thanks to the layout of new rails."

He added: "There have been instances reported where motorcyclists and those on scooters have come at speed out of the entrance and directly across the pavement and onto the road. This lack of regard for others could cause a serious accident.

"I hope the nearby residents welcome the improvements we have made."

As well as installing guardrails at this location, the council has also replaced approximately 48 metres of guardrail across 11 sites across the borough due to them being damaged in accidents.