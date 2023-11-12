Public views wanted on plans to build 28 new houses on vacant land in Dudley

Dudley Council has posted notice about planned works to build 28 new houses on the vacant land on Stourbridge Road, on the site of the former Henry Boot Training building.

Anyone who wishes to make a comment or objection about the application will have within 23 days of the application being posted (by November 27).

Anyone who wishes to make a comment can do so by either writing to the Directorate of the Urban Environment at Dudley Council House or online at dudley.gov.uk/planning.

Dudley Council also said that anyone wishing to make a comment anonymously should post their comments as attachments.