Vivid and moving tribute for Remembrance laid at war memorial

People attending the Dudley Remembrance Sunday parade and service at the Cenotaph on Coronation Gardens will be greeted with a cross which has got a cascade of poppies running down it.

The display is the latest part of an effort by historian and Dudley Poppy Appeal leader Rose Cook-Monk to decorate the town over the next few years leading up to the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in 2025.

She said: "The display is a cross with a cascade of poppies which has been made by a lot of community groups, with knitted and crocheted and plastic ones, as well as recyclable plastic ones.

"Also, at the foot of the cascade is one of the kneeling soldier silhouettes, which has been donated to us, and there's enough poppies in Coronation Gardens to represent every name on the War Memorial inside the clock tower.

Rose Cook-Monk shows off one of the displays put together by volunteers

"I just want to build this up as much as I can ahead of the 80th anniversary."

Ms Cook-Monk said the public reception had been very moving, with lots of positive feedback, and said she felt it was a great way to remember those who had given their lives in war and educated youngsters about Remembrance.

She said: "When we were putting it up the other day, a few people were coming over and saying how great it looked and saying that they had a cross or a poppy that they could add to it, plus there was a lovely woman at the bus stop who thanked us for doing it.

"We've also had lots of positive feedback on social media saying how great it looks and it's great that Dudley's remembering the people who gave their lives to war, so it's all been very positive, so I want to do it bigger and bigger and get more people involved.

"Hopefully, over the next few years, it won't feel like a novelty and will be something that happens when Remembrance comes round and will be something for the children that is part of their year and helps them want to get involved in Remembrance."