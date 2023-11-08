Himley Hall and Park grounds reopen after major bonfire event clean-up

Himley Hall and Park have announced that their grounds and parking have reopened after workers completed the clean-up process after the bonfire night celebrations.

The gates to the grounds were closed following the firework event, which saw around 22,000 people tread and trample the beautiful grounds, requiring a major clean-up operation by grounds workers.

Himley Hall and Park announced on Monday it was temporarily closed to visitors

The work, which is usually completed on the day following the event, saw the grounds remaining closed three days longer than usual.

A spokesperson at the park said: "We are open today as normal. We have closed off half of one of the car parks just for the remaining clean-up vehicles, but the rest of our car parks are open today.

"It has taken much longer than normal this year due to adverse weather conditions, we do normally open on a Sunday afternoon. All we can do is apologise to those affected by the longer opening time."

The grounds are in a muddy state following the event

The park was closed to all visitors, including anglers, with the grounds apologising for any inconvenience caused.

A statement from the park following bonfire night events read: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will endeavour to reopen the park as quickly as possible."

Despite the bad weather and muddied grounds, this year's events proved more popular than ever, with the 22,000 visitors enjoying a 30-minute firework display choreographed to the tune of movie soundtrack favourites.

Himley Hall Bonfire and Fireworks display

Also on the site for all to enjoy was a funfair, live entertainment and a selection of great deals on the park's night market.