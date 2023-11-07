Around 22,000 people descended upon the park on Saturday for a night of eating, drinking and entertainment.

But, with heavy rain heaving across the region over the weekend, the grounds of the historic site were left in a muddied state.

Himley Hall and Park announced on Monday it was temporarily closed to visitors

Following Saturday's event, Himley Hall and Park announced on social media that it had to temporarily close, with hopes of reopening "as quickly as possible".

The statement read: "Please note, the park will remain temporarily closed to visitors, including anglers, on November 7.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will endeavour to reopen the park as quickly as possible."

The grounds are in a muddy state following the event

And it is not the first time that staff at the park have been tasked with a clean-up operation after Bonfire Night.

In 2019, the grounds were also damaged as a result of bad weather and large lorries coming on site.

Action was also taken to clear up the grounds following last year's fireworks event at the park, with staff seen picking up litter in attempts to transform the grounds back to their normal state.

Despite the wet weather and cool temperatures, this year's bonfire event once again proved popular, with spectators invited to enjoy a 30-minute firework display choreographed to the tune of movie soundtrack favourites.

Elsewhere on the site, attendees could enjoy a funfair, live entertainment and browse the offerings of a night market.