Family's heartbreak after cruel messages scrawled on tragic 16-year-old's memorial bench

Liberty Charris was just 16 when she was fatally hit by a car on the A457 in Oldbury on November 20 last year.

As a life-long fan of Halloween and dressing up, Liberty's family installed a Halloween tribute on her memorial bench in Gornal Wood Crematorium earlier this year.

However, the bench has been vandalised twice in the last week with the cruel words: "This is a bench, not a shrine."

Liberty Charris's memorial bench has been vandalised twice in just one week. Photo: Gemma Perry.

Liberty always loved Halloween and dressing up.

Liberty's aunt, Gemma Perry, told the Express & Star: "I just can't get my head around why they would do it. They know we're mourning a loved one. We just don't understand it at all.

"They're cowards - they're not saying who they are in these messages. It's mindless and shows they have no empathy. They don't know what we're going through."

Liberty always loved Halloween and dressing up in costumes.

Gemma Perry says the vandals are "mindless cowards".

The first incident happened on Tuesday, October 24, when the message was written on a piece of paper that was attached to the bench.

Liberty's mother removed the note and replaced it with a laminated piece of paper which had the Collins Dictionary's definition of the word shrine printed on it.

However, five days later, on Sunday, October 29, the message had been inscribed on the bench in paint, which has left a lasting mark despite attempts to scrub it off.

Liberty's memorial bench has been decorated to celebrate the 16-year-old's love for Halloween, but it has been vandalised twice in just a week.

Stains have been left on the bench.

Gemma added: "We've tried scraping the paint off but it's left a stain and we can't get it off. The crematorium have said they'll try and restore it or get a new bench early next year, but they shouldn't have to.

"Tracy, Liberty's mum, also attached a receipt to the bench saying how much it cost but that's been removed too."

Liberty Charris was just 16 when she was killed by a car driving into a crowd.

Liberty's memorial bench has been vandalised twice in just a week.

The 40-year-old from Wednesbury went on to say: "Liberty loved Halloween. She loved dressing up, ever since she was a little girl. There are photos on the bench of her in different costumes.

"This bench is what keeps my sister going. She cleans up around it and it keeps her busy.

Liberty Charris was just 16 when she was killed by a car driving into a crowd.

"My heart breaks for her, she's been through enough."

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed as the investigation continued.