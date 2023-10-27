Queen of the West End Kelly Ellis heading to Dudley

Kelly Ellis is coming to Dudley

Often called the Queen of the West End after starring in My Fair Lady, Les Miserables, We Will Rock You and Wicked, Kelly Ellis is a boon for Dudley Town Hall.

The singer's list of credits also include Cats, Miss Saigon and Oliver and she will be reprising her favourite roles in Kerry Ellis, Queen of the West End will come to Dudley Town Hall on Wednesday, October 16.

Tickets went on sale today (Friday) and will be snapped up quickly, with VIP and meet and get tickets also available.

Rupert Knowlden, Borough Halls manager, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Kerry Ellis to Dudley next year.

"Having conquered the West End and Broadway, collecting numerous awards along the way, Kerry will now take to the road for a nationwide tour and share with fans her life and music. Along with a stellar stage career, Kerry has recorded four studio albums and toured the world as a solo artist and with good friend Sir Brian May."

Standard tickets cost £30, VIP tickets £50, and meet and greet £75 plus booking fees. Meet and greet ticket holders get the best seats on the first three rows and will get to meet Kerry before the show and receive a goody bag.