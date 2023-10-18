Two new penguins join Dudley Zoo after devastating malaria outbreak which killed 65 penguins

Chive is helping to rebuild the penguin colony at Dudley Zoo.

Quaver and Chive are the newest additions to Penguin Bay, and the male Humboldt penguins have quickly settled in with the rest of the colony.

They join the other eight penguins at the zoo, after a devastating malaria outbreak in January 2022 killed 65 out of the zoo's 70 penguins.

The zoo also acquired three Humboldt chicks at the end of March, named Mario, Luigi, and Bowser, after characters from the Super Mario video games.

Two of the zoo's three Super Mario penguins.

A spokesperson for Dudley Zoo said: "Say hello to Quaver and Chive, the newest additions to Penguin Bay!

"The two male Humboldt penguins have arrived from Woburn Safari Park and have quickly settled in alongside the rest of the colony.

"Easily recognisable, Quaver has yellow flipper beads, while Chive has green!