Two new penguins join Dudley Zoo after devastating malaria outbreak which killed 65 penguins

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyPublished: Comments

Two new penguins have arrived at Dudley Zoo with keepers hoping they will help to rebuild the penguin colony after a deadly malaria outbreak last year.

Chive is helping to rebuild the penguin colony at Dudley Zoo.
Chive is helping to rebuild the penguin colony at Dudley Zoo.

Quaver and Chive are the newest additions to Penguin Bay, and the male Humboldt penguins have quickly settled in with the rest of the colony.

They join the other eight penguins at the zoo, after a devastating malaria outbreak in January 2022 killed 65 out of the zoo's 70 penguins.

The zoo also acquired three Humboldt chicks at the end of March, named Mario, Luigi, and Bowser, after characters from the Super Mario video games.

Quaver is helping to rebuild the penguin colony at Dudley Zoo.
Two of the zoo's three Super Mario penguins.

A spokesperson for Dudley Zoo said: "Say hello to Quaver and Chive, the newest additions to Penguin Bay!

"The two male Humboldt penguins have arrived from Woburn Safari Park and have quickly settled in alongside the rest of the colony.

"Easily recognisable, Quaver has yellow flipper beads, while Chive has green!

"Both aged four years-old, they’ve helped boost our current Humboldt number to ten!"

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Dudley entertainment
Entertainment
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News