Wednesbury fire: Smoke billows out from suspected factory fire

A huge plume of smoke is rising above Wednesbury amid reports of a major fire at a factory.

The fire from an Express & Star reade'rs home
Days after an accidental scrapyard blaze in Tipton, which involved 1,000 tons of metal, another large fire has broken out in the area.

Sandwell resident Darryl Magher tweeted: "Huge fire in #Wednesbury not sure of exact site."

An Express & Star reader David Bartholomew also got in touch with a picture from him home, believing the fire was at a local factory.

Smoke from the fire rising above Wednesbury. Photo: Darryl Magher
Smoke from the fire rising above Wednesbury. Photo: Dave Jones

West Midlands Fire Service has been contacted.

More to follow.

