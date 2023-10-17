Wednesbury fire: Smoke billows out from suspected factory fire

The fire from an Express & Star reade'rs home

Days after an accidental scrapyard blaze in Tipton, which involved 1,000 tons of metal, another large fire has broken out in the area.

Sandwell resident Darryl Magher tweeted: "Huge fire in #Wednesbury not sure of exact site."

Huge fire in #Wednesbury not sure of exact site.... pic.twitter.com/igrTj4IQyH — Darryl Magher 🔱 (@DarrylMagher) October 17, 2023

An Express & Star reader David Bartholomew also got in touch with a picture from him home, believing the fire was at a local factory.

Smoke from the fire rising above Wednesbury. Photo: Darryl Magher

Smoke from the fire rising above Wednesbury. Photo: Dave Jones

West Midlands Fire Service has been contacted.