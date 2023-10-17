Meet Spruce – Dudley Zoo welcomes new Arctic fox

Spruce has joined the popular attraction from Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland.
It comes after another male Arctic fox, called Tommy, died last month.
Spruce is five-months-old and has been matched with a one year-old Arctic fox called Grace as part of a breeding programme.
Announcing the news on X, formerly Twitter, Dudley Zoo said: "Welcome to Spruce, who has joined us from Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland.
"The five-month-old male Arctic fox has been matched with one year-old Grace as part of a breeding programme after our other male, Tommy, sadly passed away last month."
Welcome to Spruce, who has joined us from Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland.— Dudley Zoo (@dudleyzoo) October 17, 2023
The five-month-old male Arctic fox has been matched with one year-old Grace as part of a breeding programme after our other male, Tommy, sadly passed away last month. pic.twitter.com/0ZoGS6aOFS