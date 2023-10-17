Dudley Council votes for more lifesaving bleed kits in the borough

Councillor Keiran Casey, Councillor Adam Aston and Councillor Peter Lowe

The motion, which was heard at yesterday's full council meeting at Dudley Council, called for the council to 'lead by example' and install one split public access defibrillator and bleed kit cabinet in each of the 24 wards across the borough.

The motion was requested by Labour's Councillor Keiran Casey, who started a campaign to improve community safety by getting more public access to defibrillators and bleed control kits across the borough.

Councillor Casey said: "It's fantastic that the motion I submitted has received the support of the council, as this is something that will genuinely improve safety across the borough and in communities.

"These public access defibrillators and bleed control kits save lives, and have been proven time and time again to do so, that’s why I’ve been campaigning alongside organisations such as The Daniel Baird Foundation and St John Ambulance to get these kits out as widely as possible.

"With this being approved, it means that there will be one of these kits in every ward across our borough, 24 cabinets in total, fully equipped with a defibrillator and bleed control kit."

The motion means that the council will look to work with councillors in each ward, alongside groups to find a suitable, publicly accessible location for these new cabinets to be placed.