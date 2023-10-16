Sedgley animal sanctuary will re-open next weekend

By Paul Jenkins

Staff at a Sedgley animal sanctuary say they will be back up and running next Sunday after it closed for safety reasons and a clean up operation.

The large willow tree that has fallen down at Brockswood Animal Sanctuary in Sedgley
A large willow tree fell down on a paddock at Brockswood Animal Sanctuary in Catholic Lane on Friday, causing it to close at the weekend.

Nobody was injured by the fallen tree and all the animals were inside their pens during the heavy rain which, combined with the wind, caused the tree to fall.

Neil Swann, the manager at the sanctuary said it was a quiet time of the year for visitors so they wouldn't lose to much income but they were keen to re-open as soon as possible.

He said: "We had a large rain storm on Friday and the volume of water combined with the wind brought the tree down. Our staff have been working on it over the weekend and will be early in the week but we will need to get a team in to remove it.

"It will need about a week to sort it all out as the fences and pathways need to be fixed as well as dealing with the fallen tree.

"As much as we love welcoming the visitors we need to make sure it is safe to open again. It is a quiet time of the year so we are taking the opportunity to get the damage repaired and the tree removed as soon as we can.

"Our dog run is still be open as usual through the week. We appreciate all the patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming visitors back from next Sunday."

