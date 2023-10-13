Bedbug infestation in Paris sparks rise in calls to pest control officers in Dudley

Paris has been engulfed by an infestation of bedbugs

Videos circulating on social media show bedbugs crawling across seats on the Paris Metro, trains and buses.

They have been spotted in upscale restaurants, hotels and even in Charles-de-Gaulle Airport.

Now, pest control officers in Dudley say they have been receiving more enquiries than usual about bedbugs.

It comes as there are concerns the outbreak could spread to the UK.

People have been asking for advice on what to look for and how to prevent infestations.

However, officers have not dealt with any bedbug infestations in the borough since news of the epidemics abroad, council bosses have said.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member responsible for pest control at Dudley Council, said: “Our pest control officers are receiving more enquiries than usual about bedbugs, which is probably driven by the extensive media coverage of epidemics in Europe.

“The enquiries are primarily asking for advice on what to look for and how to prevent infestations.

“We have attended a few properties where residents were concerned they may have bedbugs, but on examination that turned out not to be the case.

“As things stand, our pest control officers have not dealt with any bedbug infestations in the borough since news of the epidemics abroad.”

Councils elsewhere in the Black Country said there had been no recent rise in calls to pest control officers in their areas.

Concerns have grown over an infestation in London after a video went viral over the weekend of what was claimed to be a bed bug on a person's leg on the Victoria line.

There are also fears the bed bug invasion has reached Luton in Bedfordshire after the local authority said it had received an 'alarming number' of calls about the insects.

Elsewhere, a bed bug was supposedly spotted on a bus in Manchester this week.

Bedbugs can hide in many places, including on bed frames, mattresses, clothing, furniture, behind pictures and under loose wallpaper.

Signs of bedbugs include bites, spots of blood on your bedding and small brown spots on bedding or furniture.

For more information and advice on treating bedbug bites visit nhs.uk/conditions/bedbugs