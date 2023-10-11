Dudley Council spending £15k on winter planting to 'keep borough looking beautiful'

Councillor Damian Corfield with Ellie Whale from the council's green care department.

This year the annual winter bedding programme has been expanded to include Sedgley’s Bullring, where plants are being bedded this week.

Other parts of the borough will see four tier planters, which were installed earlier this year and planted with summer bedding, have winter bedding plants added.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: "We are delighted to be able to get these lovely winter planters in place throughout the borough and on the Bullring this year, as we know the tiered planters that we tried here last year were incredibly popular with residents.