Former Wolves man Mick McCarthy lined up for re-launched sportsman's dinner event

Mick McCarthy when he was Wolves manager

Wayne Etheridge left the Britannia Sports Bar in High Street last month after 13 years but has now taken his sporting events to Stourbridge FC, with the first one to be held on Friday, October 27 featuring former Wolves manager Mick McCarthy and goalkeeper Matt Murray.

Wayne Etheridge who is hosting the first sportsman's dinner at new venue Stourbridge FC

The Britannia featured sports stars from darts, snooker and football including John Virgo and John Lowe, but specialised in bringing West Midlands players and managers from West Bromwich Albion, Wolves and Aston Villa including Darren Moore, Don Goodman and Tony Morley.

McCarthy, now aged 64, managed Wolves between 2006 and 2012 and has also managed Sunderland, Ipswich and the Republic of Ireland, for who he won 57 caps as a player.

Murray made 87 appearances for Wolves including in the play-off final where they first won promotion to the Premier League, before his career was cut short by injury. He has since become a football agent and is a popular figure on Sky Sports.

Matt Murray is now a Sky Sports pundit

Guests at the evening will also get the chance to see a collection of sporting memorabilia amassed by Mr Etheridge over the years – he vowed to keep it going when he left the Britannia, where much of it was displayed on the walls.

He said: "I am grateful to Stourbridge for hosting the sportsman's evenings from now on - it is a great venue, obviously it a sports bar as well so an ideal venue.

"We already have Alan McInally the ex-Villa player lined up and possibly Dean Smith as well, though that is to be confirmed.

"But we are delighted to host Mick for the first one – he is known for his no-nonsense analysis and has years of experience to call upon so there will be some great stories."