'Proudest moment' – Dudley paramedic who saved newborn baby's life on side of road named godmother

Paramedic Anna Lisowska and baby Chelsea. Photo: @officialWMAS

Anna Lisowska and her colleague Marius Faraji were flagged down by Robert Lockley after his wife Ameii-Lee gave birth in the car on the way to hospital, and the baby was not breathing.

Anna "went into autopilot" and administered emergency treatment, while Marius took care of Ameii-Lee who was haemorrhaging and needed medical attention.

Robert and Ameii-Lee Lockley with their daughters Bethany, Amber and baby Chelsea, and paramedic Anna. Photo: @officialWMAS

Both mother and baby Chelsea were saved.

The Coseley family were reunited with the paramedics a month later. Since then, the family has asked Anna to be baby Chelsea's godmother. Proud sisters Bethany and Amber were also present on the day.

Anna said: "Not only am I the proudest paramedic, but now I am also the proudest godmother.

"Seven months ago, I came across this family and found myself administering life support to baby Chelsea.

"Today, she is a healthy and amazing little girl who is now my goddaughter, what an incredible feeling.

"I feel so privileged to be a part of her life and to watch her grow, this is a once in a lifetime experience and I am very grateful to Chelsea's parents for this absolute honour."

Ameii-Lee said: "My little girl is here because of Anna and I owe my life to her.

"Thank you will never be enough and we have made a friend for life in such a bad situation. [Anna] deserves every bit of happiness."

